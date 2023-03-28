BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tremaine Edmunds left in free agency and the Bills may look for his replacement in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Iowa’s Jack Campbell is a locomotive at linebacker. Last season for the Hawkeyes he racked up 128 tackles and was the Dick Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker. His game is built on physicality but he says it’s what’s inside the helmet that matters most.

“The mental aspect at linebacker is the most important part to be able to perform at the highest level,” Campbell told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I feel like coming from the University of Iowa, coming from a program led by Kirk Ferentz and the way we approach things, I feel like I’ve already come from a pro-level system and how we operate there as an organization. I think that’s going to help me translate my game to the next level.”

Campbell had a decorated college career. He was an all-American and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. He was also the Campbell Trophy winner— which is considered to be the Heisman Trophy for academics. Jack majored in enterprise leadership.

“Enterprise leadership is a general entrepreneurial degree it teaches you how to start up and run your own small business and I hope some day to get into that sector,” Jack said. “I feel like the best players and business people always find a way to improve and are never satisfied in anything they do.”

Leadership is a part of playing middle linebacker and he checks that box as well.

“When I get on the field, nothing is more important to me than being able to perform at the highest level and put my teammates in position to go make plays. If I make a mistake, I kind a like being the first one to raise my hand and just get a bunch of chewing tobacco in my eyes from the University of Iowa. When something is wrong be the one to get blamed for that.”

Cambell tested off the charts at the NFL Combine and is projected to be a second or third round draft pick.