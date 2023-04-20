BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Luke Musgrave from Oregon State has the size and athleticism that NFL teams covet in their tight ends.

Musgrave is 6’6″, 250 lbs. with speed, a potential mismatch for defenses. Draft analysts praise his ability to create separation and his smooth route running something that was partially developed on the slopes.

“I’ve been skiing since I could walk it’s my mom’s big sport,” said Musgrave. “It helped me a lot, I can contribute my big legs to it. It really did help me, I’ve got big quads because of it. I’m really thankful I did it.”

Musgrave’s game film is impressive, there’s just not a lot of it. In the first two games of the 2022 season, he had 11 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown. However, he missed the rest of the season with a knee injury. He only started 15 games in four years, so he comes to the draft with very little experience. Some scouts also have concerns about his run blocking.

“I feel like there’s room to improve in ever facet of my game so I’m ready to improve and get better at it,” said Musgrave.

While there’s room for improvement in blocking, he could immediately become a difference maker in the pass game. Musgrave says, however a team uses him, he’s ready to get to work.

“A successful NFL career for me would be me saying I did my best,” said Musgrave. “Whether that be contributing to a team on special teams, or a starter, or a practice squad guy, I want to go out there and leave the NFL with me being proud of the work I put in and the help that I gave to a team to hopefully win a Super Bowl.”

Musgraves is projected to be a 2nd round draft pick.