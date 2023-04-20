BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you turn on just about any Penn State game over the last two seasons, number 16 shows up a lot.

Safety JI’Ayir Brown had 10 interceptions, three forced fumbles and recovered three fumbles in 2021 and 2022. Earning him the nickname: The Takeaway King. But that’s not his only nickname.

He had a lot of energy as a child. Enough to be Winnie the Pooh’s pal.

“Tigger the Bouncing Tiger,” said Brown. “Ended up just chopping off a couple words, a couple letters and calling me ‘Tig.'”

Brown bounced bounced all over the Nittany Lions defense. He showed the ability to line up against the slot play near the line of scrimmage to stop the run and play the deep ball. Last season he was even asked to rush the quarterback that resulted and four and a half sacks.

“I start watching lot of Von Miller highlights and and I fell in love with I like the pass rush,” said Brown. “Its something that was new. I was able to adjust and able to do it well, and it’s been it’s been a great part of my game and I really enjoyed. I might be just as good at getting interceptions.”

Brown was Penn State’s Most Valuable Player in 2022. He did meet with the bills at the NFL scouting combine, Brown is projected to be a 4th or 5th round draft.