BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Physical, that is the word most draft analysts use to describe Illinois safety Sydney Brown.

In 2022, he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and a key part of the nation’s top scoring defense. Brown intercepted six passes last season to go along with 59 tackles.

“I’m a confident and versatile player,” Brown told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I can play in the box, I have a natural flow for the line games in front of me like GT, GY, whatever concepts you’re going to throw at me. I can play in the post, I can play deep half, I can play curl flat, whatever you need I can do and just kind of rely on that with confidence. I trust my instincts.”

The Ontario native says one of the NFL players he likes to study is Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

“I like how he triggers, he trusts his instincts and he moves downhill fast, he’s a ballhawk as well, he can go get the ball, I respect his game and what he’s been able to build there in Buffalo.”

Sydney Brown is projected to be a 2nd or 3rd round draft pick.