BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wide receiver Zay Flowers was a big time playmaker at Boston College. Last season, he finished with over 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

Flowers brings plenty of experience with him to the next level, he played 48 games during his college career and is widely considered one of top receivers in this draft class.

If the Bills decide to add another weapon for Josh Allen this could be the guy and Flowers would excited for that opportunity.

“That’s something I dream of, being able to play with those guys, vets I can learn something from, coming into the league,” said Flowers. “I would love to have Stefon Diggs as a mentor just being able to step in and be with them would be a dream come true.”

Some NFL scouts believe his lack of size could be an issue at the next level, he’s 5’9″ and 182 lbs. His ideal role would likely be in the slot but Flowers says don’t underestimate his ability to play other spots.

“I’m not just a slot,” said Flowers. “75% of snaps were played outside and I think I can move around and play any position they put me at.”

One thing that’s not in question is his toughness and willness to block down field in the run game.

“I think I’m pretty physical for a receiver if you watch my film,” said Flowers. “My coach was pretty hard on blocking if you wanted the ball you had to block so I think I’m a pretty good blocker.”

Zay Flowers is projected to be a 1st round draft pick.