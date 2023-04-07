BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If the Bills are looking to add to their offensive line, Wisconsin lineman Joe Tippman presents a solid option as a potential day two pick.

Tippman started 23 games at center over the last two seasons for the Badgers. As he makes the transition to the NFL, he could start as a guard in the league before sliding back over to center later on.

“Going to Wisconsin, you know it’s a tradition to be able to excel and then excel into the league as well,” Tippman said.

Scouts praise the 6-foot-6, 313-pound Tippman for his size, strength and athleticism, and the 22-year-old also prided himself on his communication as well as his adaptability to different looks while on the field during an interview at the NFL Combine.

Tippman played over 1400 snaps in college and allowed just one sack — an impressive feat in his pass protection.

However, his favorite part of the game might just be run blocking.

“You got to be a dog,” Tippman said of his mentality while run blocking. “You got to be able to come into the beginning of the game and say that ‘I’m going to press my will upon you for the rest of this game.'”

Tippman is projected to be a third-round draft pick.

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.