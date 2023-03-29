BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jalin Hyatt spent most of the 2022 season in the endzone.

The speedy receiver from the University of Tennessee hauled in 15 touchdowns, the second most in NCAA Division I football. Hyatt is a big play waiting to happen, averaging 19 yards per catch last season.

His explosiveness would look good lined up on the outside for the Bills.

“Josh Allen has weapons, he has Stefon Diggs, he has Gabe Davis. If I ever had the chance to go there and be in that slot role and do something for them, wearing it out for sure,” Hyatt said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “Just seeing on film what he can do with his throwing ability I would open it up for him if that’s what they want me to do. If I have to move safeties for Diggs or Davis I will do that for sure whatever they want me to do but Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league and if I ever got to experience that it would be fun.”

Hyatt may be the best deep threat in the draft but there are concerns. He was asked to go down the field in the Volunteers’ offense a lot, leaving scouts to wonder if he can effectively run other routes at the next level.

“In Coach Heupel’s offense we spread it out and look for matchups. We don’t run directly a pro-style offense that a lot of teams run,” Hyatt said. “I can’t wait to show my routes, I can run routes. Just being in coach Heupel’s offense you see a lot of vertical things but I can’t wait to prove and showcase what I can do other than going deep, what I can do underneath, what I can do with the ball in my hands and I just can’t wait to showcase that.

Hyatt is projected to be a 1st or 2nd round draft pick.