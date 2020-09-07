4 Notable Quotes: Brandon Beane

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bills General Manager Brandon Beane spoke with the media on Monday. Getting fans into the stands, high expectations, and Trent Murphy were among the topics covered during today’s zoom call.

On Trent Murphy on making the 53-man roster and absorbing the $8 million cap hit:



Brandon Beane: That was probably more media/fan talk than what was in our building. Trent is a guy that does things the right way every day. He’s a true pro, we brought him here and he was coming off an ACL the first year and I thought year two he was a lot better and we’re looking for year three in this system to be an even better version of himself. We’ve still got some young guys on the D-line, we drafted A.J.(Epenesa), Ed(Oliver) is in year two, Harrison(Phillips) is still a young guy so his leadership is very important and there’s value in that. A lot of times people get caught up this number(salary) and these are the stats but Trent does a lot of things, a lot of dirty work so it’s not all about the stats versus the salary for us. We’re looking forward to year three being an even better year for Trent.





On the team’s interest in free-agent running back Lamar Miller:



BB: He has not been at the facility. The way the rule works, when you’re traveling someone up, the day they here you have to put them as a visitor or tryout, they’ve got to go through a couple of days of COVID protocol so it’s kind of a weird process. Normally those would be reported the day they’re arriving or after the visit so we have not visited with Lamar but he is coming into town at some point and we’ll get him in here and talk to him. If there’s a fit we’ll see where it goes but right now it’s just exploratory. He was in camp with the Patriots and had a knee injury last year so there’s a long way to go before we know if we would add him to our roster.





On eventually having fans in the stands at games:



BB: It’s disappointing that we can’t have our fans in the stands. We’ve got a lot of people behind the scenes working with the New York State government. They’ve put some great plans together and hopefully, at some point, we’ll allow our fans in the games. I think that’s gonna be the hardest part for players, coaches, and myself, just not being able to involve them. We all know how passionate this fanbase is and I know that just like me they’re excited that we do have football back starting this weekend. I know they’ll be in front of their TVs cheering us on but we’ll be super excited once we can get them back here in Orchard Park at Bills Stadium.



On 2020 expectations:



BB: Our message has always been that those are predictions from the outside, we control what we do here. Until we win the AFC East, it’s hard to go on the road and win three playoff games and get to that Super Bowl. If you look back in the ’90s those Bills teams were winning and hosting, nobody wants to play here in January. We know it would be a big-time advantage not only with our fans but with the weather conditions. We will have to be ready, we are not going to sneak up on anyone. People are mentioning us as a team that will be in the playoffs or win the division so how do we fare as the hunted versus the hunter and time will tell.