4 Notable Quotes: Brandon Beane on trading up in the 1st round, Josh Allen’s fifth-year option and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The NFL Draft is just over a week away. Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to the media today about how the pre-draft process was different this year, trading up from pick #30, the latest on Josh Allen’s and Tremaine Edmunds contracts, and more.

Here are 4 notable quotes from Beane’s zoom:

1. On possible 5th year options for Josh Allen and Tremaine Edmunds:

Brandon Beane: We’re going to wait until after the draft to figure that out. We’ve had some discussions but really that will be front and center as soon as the draft is done. The hard part this year is the cap has gone down and we don’t know exactly where it’s going to be next year, probably not a huge increase. Josh‘s number is in the $20(million) because of a Pro Bowl. Tremaine has made a couple of Pro Bowl’s so he is pushing $13(million). You can’t really be flexible with those cap numbers so we have to make sure if we pick them both up that we’re going to have close to $35 million space in next year’s cap. It’s not an ideal scenario to pick them both up and not extend them so we have to figure out how we’re going to make that work in our system.



2. On the biggest pre-draft obstacle without having a combine this year:

BB: The hardest part, we met with the doctors last night and the medical is nowhere near where it usually is. Our doctors usually have a very good feeling on all the guys that go to Indy. The loops that were trying to close at this point are non-combine guys and just trying to call their schools and get data. This year 140 guys ended up going to Indy and some of those guys got out of there without images and things like that. Some of us are calling those schools, the people are doing their due diligence on it and just trying to put two and two together. That’s probably my biggest angst is some unknown medical. You don’t wanna take a guy high and all of the sudden you bring them in here and you’re going man I don’t know how well this guy is going to stay on the field for us.

3. On the possibility of trading up in the 1st round of the draft:

BB: If there’s a guy on our board, hypothetically there’s a guy 10 spots away at 20 and we’re going man this guy really fits us, he’s everything we want, he’s going to make a big impact now and long term you’d have to talk about it and see what it costs. Obviously, you’d have to have a team willing to make that move with you. We won’t be afraid to go up, we won’t be afraid to pick at 30 and if we get to 30 and we go, man, we think we can get a similar player going back and someone is fired up for the pick then we listen to that too. So we’re willing to go either way or definitely take that pick at 30.

4. On adding pieces to slow down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense:

BB: Maybe if we could get a 12th defender on the field that would help(laughing). He’s an MVP, he’s elite, twice he’s been in the Super Bowl and once the AFC Championship, he’s up there for a reason. There are very few guys that have accomplished what he’s done in three seasons playing. It’s going to be a tough match no matter when we play, where we play or how we play him. You’ve just got to try, on the defensive side build as many weapons as you can whether that’s in the secondary, whether that’s speed linebackers to chase him down. Obviously the front you saw what Tampa did. Their front really did a nice job versus Kansas City‘s front which affected him and got them off his spot but you can see how good he is. Some of the throws he made even when they got them off the spot the play is not dead. It’s getting him flushed out but then still having speed and can your secondary hold up long enough. They’ve done a great job with their speed at the receiver position and obviously, Kelsey is one of the best tight ends if not the best tight end in the league. He does a great job of either hitting them immediately or if the pressure gets there extending. It’s a tough assignment for any defense. Leslie(Frazier), I know he’s watched a lot of film and Sean probably too, of the teams have played him and who’s had success and how they’ve had success so we’ll continue to try and add as many defensive players that can help stop him but it’s never going to be easy. In five years from now, hopefully I’m still sitting here, you’ll probably be asking me how we’re going to stop Mahomes and hopefully not too many other guys like him.