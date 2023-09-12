EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — It was one of the strangest games I’ve seen in person. A matchup that featured two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL didn’t play out the way anyone expected. Josh Allen was out of sync all game and turned the ball over four times. Meanwhile, on the Jets first possession, Aaron Rodgers was knocked out the game, season, and ended Super Bowl hopes for the Jets. There was a banked in 50-yard field goal to send the game to overtime, a punt return touchdown to end the game and Zach Wilson was the hero, it was a weird Monday night. Here are my 4 observations:

1. Allen struggles vs Jets, again

The Jets defense has done something that few teams have been able to do, make Josh Allen look bad. In the last three meetings, the Bills offense has scored 16, 20, 17 points well below their typical output. The Jets give Allen fits, he’s committed six turnovers, sacked 13 times and only has two touchdown passes. The offense looked out of sync nearly the entire game, Robert Saleh’s group seems to have Josh Allen figured out.

2. First down frustrations

The Bills offense was consistently working from a deficit. Josh Allen was sacked five times, all on first downs. The offense faced a lot of 2nd down and 3rd down and long, forcing the offense to become more predictable. The Jets have one of the best defensive fronts on the NFL and they made the Bills pay.

3. Diggs and done

Stefon Diggs had a very productive night, but the rest of the playmakers were silent against the Jets. The Bills star wide out had 10 receptions (13 targets) for 102 yards and a touchdown. Maybe all of the wide receivers should miss OTA’s. The secondary options were absent. Gabe Davis managed just two catches for 32 yards and was only targeted four times. The tight end duo of Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid combined for seven catches and 51 yards on eight total targets. James Cook had four receptions for just 17 yards. All offseason we talked about multiple weapons this off has but in the opener the only player who was up for the challenge.

4. Don’t panic

I said it before the season started, half the fans bases feel like their teams will win the Super Bowl after Week 1 and the other half lost all hope. The Bills, Chiefs and Bengals all lost in Week 1 and should still be considered the top teams in the AFC. Allen’s turnovers are a concern but it’s the give and take you have with him, more often than not during his career he’s delivered. If you’ve lost all hope after Week 1, then you should load up on the Raiders next week because if I were a betting man, I wouldn’t bury Josh Allen and the offense after Week 1 against a very, very good Jets defense.