ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — There were plenty of solid options when the Bills went on the clock in the second round, and Brandon Beane decided the best fit was Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence — a pick praised by draft analysts.

They followed that up by taking Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams in the third round, but according to Beane, he is very likely not the solution to the hole left by Tremaine Edmunds.

As the NFL Draft’s final day kicks off at noon Saturday, here are my four observations from Day Two of the draft.

Observation one: Torrence a quality selection

The Bills had some very intriguing prospects left on the board at No. 59, including inside linebackers, wide receivers, and defensive tackles, but when the call came down, it was interior offensive line that they targeted. Torrence is a monster at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, and will compete for a starting spot at guard.

He didn’t allow a sack last season against some of the best defensive linemen college football has to offer. He was also PFF’s highest-rated run-blocking guard.

Observation two: Williams likely competes for playing time as a rookie

After adding two players to the offense to start the draft, the Bills went defense in round three. Williams played in all 14 games last season and finished with 131 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and five sacks. There was a pretty clear drop-off from the top three or four linebackers in this draft class and the rest of the group. Williams will be competing for playing time but I wouldn’t expect anything more than a backup next season and a contributor on special teams.

Observation three: Bills short on draft capital on Day Three

The Bills only have two draft picks left heading into the final rounds. They have picks in the fifth and sixth rounds. Here are a few players who would be a good value late in the draft:

– Parker Washington, WR, PSU

– Zack Kuntz, TE, ODU

– Owen Pappoe, ILB, Auburn

– Jammie Robinson, S, FSU

Observation four: AFC East loads up on defense

The rest of the AFC East added prospects in rounds one through three as they continue to chase the Bills. Here’s a look at what the Jets, Patriots, and Dolphins have been up to:

New York Jets:

Round one: Will McDonald, OLB, Iowa State

Round two: Joe Tippman, C, Wisconsin

New England Patriots:

First round: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Second round: Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

Third round: Marte Mapu, LB, Sacremento St.

Miami Dolphins:

Second round: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Third round: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M