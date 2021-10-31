4 Observations: Bills beat Dolphins 26-11

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills looked a little rusty coming off the bye week but were able to grind out a win over the Dolphins, improving to 5-2 on the season. The 1st half was rather uninspiring and the game was tied 3-3 heading into the 3rd quarter. The Bills were able to clean some things up in the 2nd half and put Miami away.
Here are my 4 Observations from Sunday’s win:
- Cole comes up clutch. Every week it seems like we’re highlighting a different playmaker. This Sunday it was Cole Beasley’s turn as Josh Allen’s go-to guy. The duo found a rhythm in the 2nd half connecting 8 times for 90 yards, Beasley finished with 10 receptions for 110 yards. Allen seemed to find Beasley each time the Bills needed a play to keep the chains moving, six of Cole’s catches were for 1st downs.
- Cole comes up clutch. Every week it seems like we’re highlighting a different playmaker. This Sunday it was Cole Beasley’s turn as Josh Allen’s go-to guy. The duo found a rhythm in the 2nd half connecting 8 times for 90 yards, Beasley finished with 10 receptions for 110 yards. Allen seemed to find Beasley each time the Bills needed a play to keep the chains moving, six of Cole’s catches were for 1st downs.
- Cole comes up clutch. Every week it seems like we’re highlighting a different playmaker. This Sunday it was Cole Beasley’s turn as Josh Allen’s go-to guy. The duo found a rhythm in the 2nd half connecting 8 times for 90 yards, Beasley finished with 10 receptions for 110 yards. Allen seemed to find Beasley each time the Bills needed a play to keep the chains moving, six of Cole’s catches were for 1st downs.
- Cole comes up clutch. Every week it seems like we’re highlighting a different playmaker. This Sunday it was Cole Beasley’s turn as Josh Allen’s go-to guy. The duo found a rhythm in the 2nd half connecting 8 times for 90 yards, Beasley finished with 10 receptions for 110 yards. Allen seemed to find Beasley each time the Bills needed a play to keep the chains moving, six of Cole’s catches were for 1st downs.
Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.
Buffalo Bills
- Phil Mickelson not only inspires Josh Allen’s Halloween costume but also big second half performance vs. Miami
- 4 Observations: Bills beat Dolphins 26-11
- The Big Shnow: Bills vs. Dolphins
- Cole Beasley stays patient waiting for next big game and that came vs. Miami: “It always comes back around”
- Bills overcome sluggish first half, beat Dolphins 26-11