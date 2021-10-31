4 Observations: Bills beat Dolphins 26-11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Catholic Health is following through on its strategy to pull healthcare benefits for striking CWA employees as contract negotiations stall, now on day 31.

Catholic Health told the union on October 25 that if a deal wasn't reached by October 30 that striking employees' health benefits would get pulled. Talks between the union and hospital bargainers looked promising this weekend and Catholic Health said they would extend healthcare benefits as a show of good faith.