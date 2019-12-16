4 Observations: Bills beat Steelers 17-10

- Tre’ day. The Bills defense came through with another dominant performance and Tre’Davious White was the star of the show. The cornerback had two interceptions and is now tied for the league lead with Stephon Gilmore(6). The Bills defense is a top 3 unit in the NFL and he’s the best player on the “D”. Sunday night was another reminder that Tre’Davious White is elite.
- Lock it up. The Bills locked up a spot in the postseason and ended a lot streaks with the win over the Steelers. Sunday night was their first regular season win in Pittsburgh since 1975 and the first time they beat the Steelers since 1999. The Bills are now 10-4 for the first time 1993. For just the second time in franchise history the Bills are 6-1 on the road.
- The super 6ix. The Steelers took the lead 10-7 in the 3rd quarter and then the Bills defense slammed the door. Pittsburgh had 6 possessions after their only touchdown drive and the Bills “D” clamped down. Here are the results of the Steelers final 6 drives:
- 3 plays, -6 –> punt
- 6 plays, 26 –> interception
- 3 plays, 2 –> punt
- 3 plays, 0 –> punt
- 9 plays, 58 –> interception
- 6 plays, 23 –> interception
That is how teams win close games on the road.
4. The playmakers. The Bills offense struggled for most of the game and there’s plenty to be concerned about but John Brown and Devin Singletary continued their strong seasons. The Bills finished with 261 total yards and the duo attributed more than half of those yards. Brown finished with 99 yards receiving and Singletary had 87 yards rushing(89 total yds). Singletary and Brown combined for 188 yards, the rest of the team had 73 yards. Brown and Singletary have turned into consistent playmakers for the Bills offense but at some point they’ll need more for the rest of the offense.