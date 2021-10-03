4 Observations: Bills blank Texans 40-0

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills picked up their 3rd straight win on Sunday with a thorough beat down of Houston. For the first time in franchise history, the Bills have two shutouts in the first 4 games of a season and they tied the franchise record of 2 shutouts in a season.

They also forced 5 turnovers and had 3 sacks. The offense struggled in the red zone but still put 40 points on the scoreboard. Josh Allen finished with 248 yards passing and 2 touchdowns.

Here are my observations from the Bills’ win over the Texans.

MONEY DOWNS

The Bills defense owned the “money downs”(3rd down). The Texans were 1-9 on 3rd down. The Bills “D” didn’t just get stops they made splash plays. Tremaine Edmunds had an interception on 3rd down, Carlos Basham had a sack on 3rd down to force a punt, and Star Lotulelei also had a sack on 3rd down to force a punt.

FILL-INS, STEP UP

The Bills defense was without two of their best players on Sunday. Safety Jordan Poyer and slot cornerback Taron Johnson were both sidelined with injuries. Cam Lewis started for Taron, Jaquan Johnson was in the lineup for Poyer and the young players filled the void nicely. Jaquan had his first career interception and added 3 tackles. Lewis had 5 tackles, 2nd most tackles for the Bills defense, including a tackle for loss. Lewis also narrowly missed an interception.

MILANO INJURY

Getting through this game healthy was even more important this week with the Chiefs on deck. Linebacker Matt Milano left the game in the 2nd quarter with a hamstring injury and never returned. Head coach Sean McDermott didn’t have an update on the injury following the game. Milano has been a key piece to Bills outstanding defense and is arguably the MVP on that side of the ball. KC tight end Travis Kelce is always a tough matchup so they’ll need Milano to heal up quickly.

CLEAN IT UP

The Bills offense put 40 points on the board and it should have been way more but Josh Allen and company had several drives stall in the red zone. The Bills were 0-3 in the red zone in the 1st half, a big reason they were only up 16-0. They were much better in the 2nd half going 3-4 inside the 20 but they will need to be better in that area against Kansas City. The Bills also struggled on 3rd down in the 1st half going 1-7. The offense didn’t need to be perfect to cruise past the Texans but they’ll need to capitalize and convert on those big plays next Sunday.