4 Observations: Bills blast Jets 45-17

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — The Bills bounced back nicely following last week’s disappointing loss with a lopsided win over the Jets. Josh Allen threw for 366 yards and a pair of touchdowns and the defense forced 5 turnovers. The Bills improve to 6-3 on the season.

Here are my 4 Observations following the Bills win:

Diggs dominates. I’ve been waiting to see a “take over” game from the Bills wide receiver and it finally happened. Allen looked to get Diggs involved in the offense early and often and it paid off. Diggs finished with 8 receptions, 162 yards and a touchdown. It’s only the second time Diggs went for over a 100 yards receiving this season. After the game Josh Allen admitted they focused on getting him involved. Diggs was targeted 13 times and the 2nd most targeted receiver was 3. The Bills offense has a lot of weapons but Stefon is their “stealth bomber”— not to be messed with. He is always a mismatch for a defense and we watched that on Sunday.

Big plays on the back end. The Bills secondary forced 5 turnovers. Tre’Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson, and Jordan Poyer each had an interception. Micah Hyde forced and recovered a fumble. The Bills have one of the best secondary’s in the NFL, they pride themselves on making big plays and forcing turnovers and that’s what they did on Sunday. Poyer has a team-high 4 interceptions this season, it was Wallace’s 2nd, the first interception for Taron Johnson and White. The Bills defense is tops in the NFL with 24 takeaways this season.

Breida’s new role. The Bills activated Matt Breida for Sunday’s game and the running back made the most of his opportunity. Breida gives the Bills offense and explosive element out of the backfield and that was on display when he had the ball in his hands. The veteran had 50 total yards on 6 touches and was able to find the endzone twice. Breida was a nice change of pace from Zack Moss and Devin Singletary. He did fumble the ball once and Sean McDermott pointed out the importance of ball security after the game. It will be interesting to see how the Bills choose to use him going forward.

Inside the numbers. The Bills have now won 9 straight games against the AFC East. The franchise record is 10. The Bills have struggled in the redzone this season but were very good on Sunday going 6-7 inside the 20 yard line. The Bills defense limited the Jets to just 3-13 in 3rd downs. The Bills have scored 280 points this season a team record for points through the first 9 games of the season. The Bills had 4 different players(Breida, Moss, Singletary, McKenzie) run for a touchdown, a first in franchise history. The Bills defense has only allowed 6 points in the 1st quarter all season. Gabriel Davis had 133 yards receiving coming into the game and had 103 yards on Sunday.