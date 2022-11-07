(WIVB) — The Bills sit atop the division but their AFC East rivals have proven they aren’t going to make things easy. The Jets were better on both sides of the ball and dealt Sean McDermott & Co. their 2nd divisional loss in two games. Here are my observations from Sunday’s loss:

Ineffective offense a surprise issue. The Bills have been held to just 20 points over the last six quarters going back to the 2nd half of the Packers game. Josh Allen and his crew are spinning their wheels right now and have very little rhythm. This is more than just a small sample size. In the last six games, they’ve only scored more than 27 points once.

Where have the playmakers gone? Right now, Stefon Diggs is the only player who can get open and make a play for Josh Allen on a consistent basis. Where is Gabe Davis? In five games, he’s only got 11 catches; four are for TDs, so he’s been very boom or bust this season and it’s been a lot more of the latter. Where is Isaiah McKenzie? He’s got five catches for 29 yards in the last three games. How about Dawson Knox? In five games, he’s averaging 3 catches and 32 yards per contest. This trio has got to do much better if the offense is going to get out of its slump.

Rookie struggles in 1st start. Matt Milano is one of the best linebackers in the NFL and when he’s not playing, the Bills’ defense looks much different… no kidding, right? Terrel Bernard made his first career start in place of Milano and struggled. He got caught up in traffic on several run plays and missed tackles. When the Jets decided to get physical and pound the run, it became a tough matchup for Bernard.

Can’t stop, won’t stop… the run. The Bills defense allowed 170 yards on the ground. The Jets ran the ball eight straight times on their game-winning drive. The Bills knew what was coming and still couldn’t stop it. The issues go back to the 2nd half of the Packers game. Teams pride themselves on stopping the run, so as you can imagine Sean McDermott was not a happy camper with that area. It won’t get any easier next week when they face one of the most dynamic backs in the NFL, Dalvin Cook.