ORCHARD PARK, NY (WIVB) — The Bills are headed to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs following a decisive win over the Steelers. The offense got off to a quick start scoring touchdowns on three of their first five possessions. The defense held the Steelers scoreless until late in the first half and forced a pair of big turnovers. The win, though, did come with several injury concerns. Here are my 4 Observations:

Banged-up defense rises to the occasion

The Bills defense put together a solid performance despite mounting injuries in what has become a weekly storyline. Terrel Bernard left the game on a cart with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the game. The middle linebacker is Sean McDermott’s mouthpiece in the huddle. Later in the game, Taron Johnson left the field, was evaluated for a head injury and didn’t return. Christian Benford was knocked out of the game with a knee injury early on. The Bills came into the game already missing several starters. At one point in the game, A.J. Klein and Dorian Williams were at linebacker, with Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson at cornerback and Cam Lewis in the slot cornerback spot. Sean McDermott and his staff duct taped the defense together and found a way to get the job done.

Monday afternoon quarterback

The biggest difference between the Bills and the Steelers was at quarterback. Josh Allen found his tight ends, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid, for a pair of touchdowns. Then came the “WOW” play; the Bills quarterback set a franchise playoff record with a 52-yard touchdown run. Allen carried the ball eight times for 74 yards and added 203 yards passing, three touchdowns and maybe the most important stat … NO TURNOVERS. This was the first time Allen has thrown for three touchdowns in a game since Nov. 19 against the Jets.

Bills win physical battle

“Physicality” was a word bouncing off the walls of One Bills Drive this week. Sean McDermott called Pittsburgh the most physical team they’ve faced. Winning the battle up front and establishing a run game is a big piece of that equation. The Bills did just that. James Cook finished with 18 carries for 79 yards, outgaining Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren who totaled 20 carries for 75 yards.

Where else would you rather be?

My final observation is dedicated to the fans! An hour before the game, I looked at the stands and thought, “Where are they going to sit and stand?” I watched fans use everything from their hands to pieces of cardboard to clear off a place to cozy in for the next four hours. I have no idea where they put the snow that was piled up in the rows and buried the seats, but when the game started, fans were lined up shoulder to shoulder. Not only did the fans battle the snow, but they also celebrated with it, sending handfuls into the sky following several big plays. They’ll get another chance next weekend when the Bills host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.