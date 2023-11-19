ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills playoff hopes have a little more momentum following Sunday’s 32-6 win over the Jets. The offense put up a “winnable” amount of points, the defense got to the quarterback, forced turnovers and special teams made a big play to set the tone. Sean McDermott’s complementary brand of football was stamped all over this one. Here are my 4 Observations.

Offense finds the spark they’ve been searching for

New interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady had the offense running much smoother than it’s looked in a long time. The 32 points is the most they’ve scored since the Week 4 win over the Dolphins. Josh Allen and company were able to move the ball on a consistent basis and even hit an explosive 81-yard touchdown to Kahlil Shakir. The Bills were very balanced, throwing and running the ball against one of the better defenses in the NFL. Josh Allen said there was an emphasis on having fun this week … mission accomplished. For now, the switch at offensive coordinator seems to be a very smart move, but only time will tell the entire story.

Defense grounds sputtering Jets attack

The Bills defense did exactly what they should have done; they dominated a bad Jets offense. Sean McDermott preaches the pass rush working in unison with the secondary. The Bills sacked Zach Wilson six times and forced four turnovers. Cornerback Rasul Douglas had a huge game with two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Defensive end Leonard Floyd continues to chase down quarterbacks at a very good rate. He had 2.5 sacks against the Jets and leads the team with 9.5 sacks this season. The Bills defense pitched a shutout on third down, holding the Jets offense to 0-11.

Still ‘in the hunt’

The playoff push gains some momentum with the win. According to the New York Times Playoff Simulator, the Bills had a 19 percent chance of making the playoffs before the game, and those odds went up to 26 percent following the win over the Jets. They have six games to go in the regular season, and the numbers strongly suggest they’ll need to go 4-2 the rest of the way to make it to the postseason.

Defensive injuries continue to pile up

The Bills lost three members of their secondary during the game. Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson both left the game with concussions and did not return. Taylor Rapp suffered a neck injury in the first half and didn’t return. Cam Lewis filled in for Taron Johnson and Christian Benford replaced Dane Jackson. The Jets passing attack, led by Zach Wilson, is so bad it didn’t matter. Wilson finished 7/15 for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was benched in the second half for Tim Boyle — and he’s just as bad.