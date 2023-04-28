BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It wasn’t a wide receiver but Bills general manager Brandon Beane did give Josh Allen another weapon to work with, drafting Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the 25th pick.

The Bills coveted Kincaid enough to give up a fourth-round pick to move up two spots to get their guy. Here are four observations from the opening round:

Run on wide receivers leads to tight end pivot

Things were moving along perfectly in the first round until the Seahawks went on the clock at No. 20. They selected the first wide receiver and started a domino effect. Wideouts went off the board on four straight picks. Brandon Beane’s patience came to an end, as he traded up to snag the top tight end on their draft board. The pick was a bit of a surprise but getting Allen another pass catcher was paramount and that’s what they did. Beane hinted we could see more lineups with two tight ends, pairing Kincaid with Dawson Knox.

Bills have holes to fill on Day 2

Buffalo will head to the second day of the draft with several positional holes to fill. At the top of the list will be linebacker. Iowa’s Jack Campbell was the only linebacker taken in the first round. Drew Sanders from Arkansas, Washington State’s Daiyan Henley and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson are the top three linebackers available. One of those players should be available when the Bills pick 59th — we’ll see if they pull the trigger and look for Tremaine Edmunds’ replacement in Round 2.

DeAndre Hopkins to Buffalo?

The Bills missed out on several of the top-ranked receivers in the draft. Could that push them to pursue a trade for Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins? The Bills and Hopkins have been linked to each other a lot leading up to the draft. The veteran wide receiver reportedly wants out of Arizona and the Bills seem to be an ideal landing spot since they didn’t add a first-round wideout. The big hurdle could be a lack of draft picks to trade. The Bills gave up a fourth rounder to get Kincaid so they only have second, third, fifth and sixth-round draft picks left. Maybe they can trade down in the second round to get another third-rounder and flip that for Hopkins?

First round was full of surprises

As always, there were some surprises throughout the first round. Two running backs in the top 12 immediately stands out as a shocker, as the Falcons took Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the ninth overall pick and the Lions went with Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12, much higher than most value that position. Three quarterbacks were taken with the top four picks, and while that’s not a surprise, Kentucky QB Will Levis sliding to the second round was.