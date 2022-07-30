PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The pads were popping during practice for the first time at Bills training camp but the loudest moment came at the end of the day when Josh Allen and Jordan Phillips got into a scuffle. Here are my 4 Observations from Saturday’s practice:

Josh Allen fired up to end practice. The offense was working down near the goal line. The Bills QB ran the ball, Jordan Phillips gave him a decent bump, Allen tossed the ball down and shoved Phillips. The rest of the team separated the two players and things de-escalated pretty quickly (below). Sean McDermott decided he had seen enough and called it a day. After practice Mitch Morse was asked about the situation and said that’s what happens this time of year but they leave it on the field and it doesn’t carry over to the locker room.

Micah Hyde injury update. The Bills starting safety left Friday’s practice after landing hard on his hip. Sean McDermott says he’s day-to-day with soreness. Hyde was at practice and walking around with a noticeable limp. I’m sure the team will be ultra-cautious with their star defensive back. He’s an established veteran who knows the scheme so the big thing is to have him healthy and ready to go when the season starts. Jaquan Jones and Damar Hamlin rotated in place of Hyde and both had good moments during practice.

The forgotten slot. Marquez Stevenson has kind of gotten lost in the shuffle because of Isaiah McKenzie, Tavon Austin, Kahlil Shakir’s strong training camps but Stevenson together a very strong practice. The wide out made a pair of catches on contested deep balls and showed some physicality during a special team’s drill. Meanwhile, McKenzie had the catch of the day with a leaping TD grab in the back of the endzone on a pass by Josh Allen. Shakir turned a few defensive backs inside out during 1-on-1’s. His precise route running was on full display. Jameson Crowder hasn’t practiced since the first day of camp and these guys are taking full advantage of the opportunity.