4 Observations: Bills Training Camp

Over 18,000 fans were at Highmark Stadium on Saturday to watch Bills training camp. Prior to practice, Josh Allen made a lap around the field playing catch with young fans in the stands. When Allen was finished warming up he put on a clinic during practice. The Bills quarterback and the 1st team offense had another impressive day. Here are 4 observations from practice:
- I’m not sure there’s a way defenses will be able stop Allen and Stefon Diggs on any kind of semi-consistent basis. I know it’s been said a lot over the last year but this duo has a very good chance to be even better this year. Tre’Davious White, one of the best corners in the league, was locked up with Diggs in man-to-man coverage for several reps during 11-on-11. Diggs would run a short pattern, White would be right on his hip and Allen would deliver a dart to Diggs right as turned around. There’s really no way to defend Allen and Diggs when they’re in sync.
- Jerry Hughes didn’t practice but was more active than we’ve seen all training camp. Prior to practice, the Bills defensive end was in the endzone doing drills with an assistant coach. Hughes was placed on the NFI list prior to training camp due to a calf strain.
- The Bills worked different combinations at offensive tackle on Saturday. Dion Dawkins(covid list) and Daryl Williams(rest day) didn’t practice. Spencer Brown took all the reps at left tackle with the 1st team. Bobby Hart and Tommy Doyle split the reps at right tackle with the starters.
- Running back Antonio Williams had several nice runs with the backup offense. Williams stood out among the group of running backs. The 2nd year back showed great vision and made an impressive cut inside the 5 yard line to get into the endzone. The legend of Jake Kumerow took a hit today. The wide receiver has done just about everything right this training camp but dropped a perfectly placed deep ball by Mitchell Trubisky. Jake Fromm and Davis Webb split time with the 3rd team offense. Linebacker Tyler Matakevich intercepted a Jake Fromm pass.