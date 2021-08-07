4 Observations: Bills Training Camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- After being postponed due to COVID-19, rapper Rick Ross' show in Buffalo is this Saturday!

The show was originally announced in March 2020 as the first Canalside concert announcement of the year. It was postponed due to COVID-19. The rescheduled show will take place at the Outer Harbor’s Lakeside Event Complex (825 Fuhrmann Blvd.). Gates are at 5 p.m.