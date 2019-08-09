4 observations Bills vs. Colts

1. Two running backs, two very different results. Rookie Devin Singletary had a really solid preseason debut. Singletary carried the ball 9 times for 27 yards and caught 3 passes for 21 yards. Singletary showed shiftiness, decisiveness and the ability lower his shoulder for an extra yard. The night wasn’t as good for TJ Yeldon. The Bills offense was moving the ball down the field when Yeldon fumbled and the Colts recovered at the Indy 15 yard line. Yeldon had just two carries and fumbled one… not a good stat line for someone who is fighting for a roster spot.

2. Shaq attack. During warmups, Shaq Lawson was yelling “new season, money season”. Lawson, in the final year of his contract, had a very good 1st quarter. The Bills defensive end started in place of Jerry Hughes (not dressed) and had a tackle for loss on the first play of the game. He had another tackle for loss later in the quarter. I’m not sure if Shaq’s contract situation is a new motivation and frankly I don’t think the Bills will care if he continues to play like that.

3. Allen’s prime target. The Bills added a couple of wide receivers during free agency but Zay Jones was Allen’s go-to guy. Zay was targeted 5 times in two series and made a pair of catches for 31 yards. The wide out did drop one pass near the goal line and left the game after the play to be evaluated for a head injury. Zay was eventually cleared. Allen’s comfort level with Zay was on display in the first preseason game. Allen finished the game 6-11, 66 yds, 0 TDs, 0 INT.

4. Tyree time. Former UB quarterback Tyree Jackson made his preseason debut against the Colts. Tyree had a deep ball juggled and dropped by Robert Foster. The rookie hooked up with Isaiah McKenzie on a 24 yard connection that would eventually lead to a Bills field goal. Tyree finished the game 2-10 for 45 yards passing.