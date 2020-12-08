4 Observations: Bills win 34-24

The Bills improved to 9-3 on the season with a win over the 49ers. There was a lot to like about the performance. Here are my 4 Observations:
- Josh Allen shines in national spotlight. The Bills quarterback looked poised and confident from start to finish. Allen picked apart a solid 49ers defense for 375 yards passing, 4 touchdowns and just as important he didn’t throw any interceptions. There were BIG games in the past that Allen would play frantic at big moment and would turn to “hero ball” but those moment seem to be in the past. Allen looked composed and calm as he delivered one spot on throw after another. This was Allen’s 6th game of 300+ passing yards. Allen summed it up best after the win… “it was a good time”.
- O-line is big time in primetime. Josh Allen’s impressive stats were in large part due to his offensive line. Allen attempted 40 passes against a very solid 49ers defensive front and was only sacked one time. Starting left tackle Dion Dawkins says they accomplished exactly what they wanted to do, “Coming into the game we said we needed to give Josh time to get the ball where it needed to go and that’s what we came in here and did.”
- Cross it off the list. The Bills checked off another box with their win against the 49ers. They had lost 9 straight games on Monday Night Football, their last win was back in 1999 and they finally ended that skid. This season has been all about checking the box, taking another step forward and burying some of those ugly football memories. Here’s a short list of the Bills “things to do” entering the season:
Allen develops–✔
Beat the Patriots– ✔
Beat elite QBs– ✔
Win in primetime– ✔
Win the AFC East– ?
The list is getting shorter and shorter as the season winds down.
- Defensive identity has been established. It took longer that we’re used to but Sean McDermott’s defense has found it’s identity. The 24 points they allowed is a little misleading, 7 of those points came after a Zack Moss fumble that game the San Francisco the ball on the 3 yard line. The defense also gave up a touchdown with under 1 minute to go when they were playing soft and letting making the 49ers use up the clock. The defense came up with some big plays. Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White each had interceptions. They didn’t have any sacks but were able to create pressure at times and did finish with 3 tackles for loss.