ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills knocked off the Colts at Highmark Stadium on Saturday 23-19. As expected, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs didn’t play in the first game of the preseason but most of the starters were on the field. Here are my 4 Observations from the Bills win over the Colts.

Who is No. 2?

Going into training camp, Kyle Allen seemed to be the clear cut backup to Josh Allen but Kyle struggled some at camp and wasn’t great in the first half of the Colts game. Meanwhile, after Matt Barkley took over the offense in the second half the offense looked much better. Barkley finished 14/15 with 172 yds and 2 passing touchdowns. Kyle Allen looked like a player who is still trying to work his way through the mental side of the offense and Barkley looked like a player who has been in the Bills system several seasons. After the game, Sean McDermott said the backup quarterback job is an open competition, something that most didn’t think would be the case when Kyle Allen signed with Buffalo this offseason.

Rookies make their NFL debut

The Bills starting offensive line was on the field for several series to start the game and included rookie O’Cyrus Torrence. The second-round pick is battling Ryan Bates for the starting job and held up well in his NFL debut. Torrence looked strong in both pass protection and in the run game. Bates didn’t play at right guard but entered the game at center for Mitch Morse. To start the game, the offense came out and ran 12-personel with Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. The pair of tight ends, along with Trent Sherfield, made some nice blocks to spring running back James Cook for a touchdown run. Kincaid and Knox weren’t on the field long and neither player were targeted with a pass.

Hamlin makes impact in return

Damar Hamlin didn’t just clear a big hurdle; he ran right through it. The safety returned to game action and was involved almost immediately. Hamlin entered the game on the Colts second drive. Hamlin made a tackle on fourth-and-short to force a turnover on downs. He had two more tackles on the next drive. After the game, Hamlin said he was feeling all the emotions all at once and that will continue next week when he goes back to his hometown, Pittsburgh.

A few final notes

Sean McDermott said offensive lineman Tommy Doyle injured the same knee that required ACL surgery last year. Doyle left the game in the third quarter. McDermott has won 10 of his last 11 preseason games. I thought Colts QB Anthony Richardson looked pretty good on his debut. He showed off his arm strength on several plays and looked very athletic leaving the pocket. Former Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie returned to Buffalo. Prior to the game, he was greeted by several Bills players and staff members. McKenzie had 3 catches for 20 yards and afterwards Sean McDermott laughed and told reporters McKenzie “visited the locker room a little bit before the game. That’s not really standard operation procedure in the NFL … but I guess it’s typical for him. We all love him.”