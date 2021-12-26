4 Observations: Bills win, take over 1st place

FOXBOROUGH, M.A. (WIVB) -- After falling to the New England Patriots in Week 13, the Buffalo Bills headed into Gillette Stadium with a vengeance on Sunday and topped New England 33-21 to step back into the driver's seat in the AFC East.

Coming into Sunday's matchup, it was almost a must-win for the Bills to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Patriots came in with a one-game advantage in the AFC East, and a win over the Bills would have secured New England a playoff spot and be one game away from winning the division.