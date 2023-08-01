PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills offense has been rolling along the last several training camp practices and at times were making it look easy, but the defense won most of the battles on Tuesday. Here are my 4 observations from St. John Fisher University.

What a rush

The Bills defense had one of its best practices of camp. The defensive front was able to get consistent pressure on Josh Allen during 11 vs 11. Leonard Floyd, Greg Rousseau, and Ed Oliver disrupted the rhythm of passing game. The Bills defensive line outplayed the offensive line on a regular basis. It’s important to note, the Bills offense worked a lot of third down and long so the defense has a significant advantage.

Rotation continues

Kaiir Elam was at cornerback with the first team to begin practice and Dane Jackson also worked in with the starters. The right guard rotation continued as well, rookie O’Cyrus Torrence got a good chunk of time with the starters but Ryan Bates also worked in with the first-team as well. Tyrel Dodson was the starter at middle linebacker.

Allen banged up

For the second practice in a row Allen took some contact. During 11-on-11, Allen was under pressure and it looked like a player hit or stepped on his lower leg. Allen was clearly frustrated afterwards, he took his helmet off and talked briefly with a trainer. Kyle Allen took the final first-team rep of the period. Josh Allen would go back in and finished practice but looked down at his leg/foot several different times. This comes one day after he was hit by Taron Johnson while trying to make a catch.

Sidelined

Jordan Poyer received a veteran rest day. Tim Settle sat out practice with a groin injury. Head coach Sean McDermott was not at practice due to personal matters but is expected to be back on campus later in the day Tuesday.