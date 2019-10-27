4 Observations: Eagles Beat Down Bills, 31-13

It was the game that Bills fans have feared all season, the other shoe fell against the Eagles and it fell hard. Here are 4 observations from the Bills loss to the Eagles:

1. Allen’s fumble turns the tide. The game wasn’t decided by just one play but Josh Allen’s fumble was the turning point. The Bills had a 7-3 lead with under 2 minutes to play in the 2nd quarter. Brian Daboll dialed up a run call on 3rd and short, Allen fumbled, the Eagles recovered the ball and it all came unraveled. The Eagles offense went 24 yards for a touchdown to take an 11-7 at the half. After the Allen fumble, the Bills were outscored 28-6.

2. Eagles run the Bills out of the stadium. The weather report called for a wet and windy day, perfect for establishing the run and that’s exactly what the Eagles did on Sunday. Philadelphia finished with 218 yards on the ground and 3 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles controlled the line of scrimmage, even when the Bills knew Philly was going to run the ball, they couldn’t stop the birds from averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

3. Red zone defense struggles again. The Bills defense has been very good in most stat categories this season but there’s a glaring issue with the red zone defense and it showed again. The Eagles were inside the 20 yard line 4-times and scored 3 touchdowns. This season, the Bills rank near the bottom of the league allowing 12 TD’s on 18 opponent’s red zone trips.

4. Will the Bills be buyers? The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday and the Bills could look to upgrade a few areas of the roster. The defense doesn’t have any gaping holes (besides the ones the Eagles made on Sunday) but I wouldn’t be shocked to see them try to upgrade the front seven and in particular a run-stuffing defensive lineman. Brandon Beane and company could go several directions in looking to improve the offense, including offensive line and wide receiver.