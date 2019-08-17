4 Observations from Bills at Panthers

1. Allen and Beasley in sync. Josh Allen looked sharp and led the Bills first-team offense to pair of scoring drives. The Bills quarterback finished the game 9-11 passing for 102 yards. Allen and Cole Beasley seemed to be finding a rhythm during the team’s joint practices against Carolina and carried over to the 2nd preseason game. The duo hooked up 5 times for 44 yards and 3 first downs.

2. McCoy’s measurable workload. LeSean McCoy only played in two series in his preseason debut but they looked to get him involved while he was in the game. The Bills running back carried the ball 4 times for just 6 yards but did have a short touchdown run. McCoy was also targeted 3 times in the passing game and had two catches for 11 yards and a drop. The veteran was unable to bust off any big runs and it’s too early to know if he’ll bounce back from a down season but I believe if the season started this weekend he would be the top running back.

3. No Nsekhe. The Bills left tackle didn’t play in Friday night’s preseason game so Cody Ford moved back outside. Mitch Morse(concussion protocol) was also out of the lineup so Jon Felicino started at center. Here’s how the Bills starting offensive line looked: LT- Dawkins, LG- Spain, C- Spain, RG- Long, RT- Ford

4. Duke’s Day. The battle for the final wideout spot or two took another turn. Duke Williams stepped up and had his best performance of the entire preseason. Williams hauled in 3 passes for 38 yards and a leaping touchdown. Isaiah McKenzie had 1 catch for 37 yards. Ray-Ray McCloud had 1 catch for 0 yards and Cam Phillips was held without a catch. McKenzie stills seems to have the upper hand to snag a roster spot but it’s any but a lock.