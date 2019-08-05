4 Observations from Bills Camp (8/5)

1. The starting offensive line remained the same as Sunday. For the 2nd straight practice, Cody Ford was lined up at right guard and Ty Nsekhe was at right tackle. Russell Bodine took the place of Mitch Morse at center as Morse remains in concussion protocol. Dion Dawkins and Quinton Spain were at left tackle and guard. Guards Jon Feliciano and Spencer Long were back in pads but were limited.

2. It’s hard to gauge Josh Allen’s progress. The Bills quarterback is working with a makeshift offensive line, is facing one of the top defenses in the league and is still trying to build chemistry with his new wide receivers. There continues to be “wow” throws and “ugh” ones as well but it’s important to keep in mind all of the moving pieces. I asked QB coach Ken Dorsey about this:

“You have to be cognizant of, if every play is not perfect and every pass isn’t perfect, there’s that chemistry that needs to get built. For a young quarterback in this league reps is the most important you can have,” Dorsey said.

3. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, La’Adrian Waddle’s season is over after suffering a torn quad. With Nsekhe starting at right tackle the past few practices, Waddle looked like he was in prime position to win the job as the swing tackle. Conor McDermott now has a chance to take that spot.

4. The rubberband man. It’s always interesting to watch Stephen Hauschka work on mechanics with rubberbands and harnesses attached to his legs and chest. The Bills kicker spends most of training camp practices with personal kicking guru Steve Wolf. The two have spent a lot years working together and Hauschka credits Wolf for turning him into a real kicker. Watching Hauschka work on his kicking mechanics is very similar to watching a pro golfer working on swing technique.