4 observations from Bills Camp

- Since the pads went on, we’ve seen a different Ed Oliver. The Bills first round draft pick showed off his explosiveness at practice again on Wednesday. Oliver was able to get pressure on the quarterback at several different times. He continues to work with the 2nd team defensive line but I wouldn’t be surprised if he slowly gets worked into more of a rotation with the starters.
- It was a bumpy ride for Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback made a few “wow” throws but also had a few passes picked off by the Bills first team defense. Allen and the offense were without starting center Mitch Morse (concussion protocol) and defensive front was able to get pressure on Allen a lot during practice which forced some of the errant throws.
- Kurt Coleman gets snaps as a starting safety. The veteran relieved Micah Hyde in the first team lineup and showed vocal leadership in the secondary playing along side Jordan Poyer. There were several times that Coleman was directing the defensive backs during practice which is impressive considering he joined the team just prior to the start of camp. Hyde’s the clear-cut starter but this shows the depth the Bills have built in the secondary.
- Ray-Ray can play-play. There’s a battle for the last one or two wide receiver spots on the roster and it seems McCloud is staring to separate himself the pack. Sean McDermott specifically called him out during his morning press conference.
“I think Ray-Ray McCloud has had a real nice training camp to this point. Just with effort and doing the things we expect our wide receivers to do. At the end of the day, you have to get open and you have to get separation and catch the football.”