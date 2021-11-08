4 Observations: Jaguars upset Bills 9-6

Bills lose the battle up front. The offensive line is an issue—period. They have struggled to run block most of the season but have been good at pass blocking, that wasn’t the case on Sunday. Josh Allen spent most of the day running for his life and was sacked 4 times. The Bills were missing some starters up front and it showed. Cody Ford was back in the starting lineup at right guard and Daryl Williams was are right tackle. The right side of the line really struggled and seemed to allow pressure regularly. Only 2 teams had fewer sacks than the Jags entering Sunday and the Bills line made them look like a group of Pro Bowl pass rushers. The Jaguars defense beat the Bills offensive line like a drum.

Dry run. I’m not a person who believes the Bills have to be able to run and pass equally effective to win games but they pose zero threat on the ground right now. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss carried the ball 9 times for 22 yards. Jacksonville’s defense has been pretty good against the run this season but that’s just not going to get the job done. Allen racked up 50 yards on 5 carries but some of those runs were the outcomes of no open receiver and Allen can’t be asked to be the entire pass game and the entire run game.

Inside the numbers. The Bills came into the day with the one of the best offenses statistically in the NFL and the Jaguars defense was on the other end of the spectrum but all those advantages didn’t show up on Sunday. Jacksonville’s defense had only forced 3 turnovers all season, they forced 3 on Sunday. The Jags only had 11 sacks in 7 games as a team but were able to take down Allen 4 times. The Bills had one of the highest scoring offenses in the league but didn’t find the endzone and only managed 2 field goals. Jacksonville secondary was ranked 28th, allowing 278 yards passing per game but the Bills passing game never found a rhythm.

Playoff picture. The Bills were sitting pretty after their week 5 win over the Chiefs. They had a 4-1 record and it looked like it was full steam ahead to the number 1 seed in the AFC but since then they’ve lost 2 of 3 games. Not only did the Bills lose to the lowly Jaguars this weekend most of the playoff contenders won. The Titans, Ravens, Browns, Chargers, Broncos and Patriots all picked up important wins. The New England win also has the Patriots one win behind the Bills in the win column in the AFC East standings. A month ago it looked like the Bills would have the division locked up by December but now the Pats have won 3 in a row and are making a push in the division. Is it time to panic? Not yet but I wouldn’t blame fans if they were starting to get nervous.