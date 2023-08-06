PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills resumed training camp Sunday following the Return of the Blue and Red event at Highmark Stadium and day off. Here are four observations from practice at St. John Fisher University.

D-line reinforcement

Jordan Phillips was activated from the physically unable to perform list prior to practice. Limited to conditioning and individual drills, Phillips says he is in the best shape of his career from rehabilitation workouts following February surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder. Having re-signed for a fifth season with the Bills on a one-year pact, Phillips, 30, joins an interior defensive line rotation with holdovers Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and newcomer Poona Ford. “At some point, you’re like how is everybody going to work into this?” Phillips said. “But it’s going to be a beautiful thing when it does.” Rehabbing alongside Von Miller, who remains on the PUP list, gave Phillips a new perspective on the star pass rusher: “He’s Superman.”

Injury scare

The Bills practiced without pads for the first time since the ramp-up period to begin training camp. That didn’t prevent defensive back Cam Lewis from taking a hard hit. The fourth-year player from University at Buffalo went down after contesting a deep pass to Trent Sherfield. Teammates immediately called for trainers after it appeared Lewis hit his head on the grass turf, and some knelt while Lewis laid on his back. After a few minutes, Lewis was able to get up and walk to the sideline medical tent. … Linebacker Matt Milano and nickel defender Taron Johnson returned after missing the stadium practice because of general soreness. Oliver also practiced fully after an early exit Friday night.

MLB battle

Linebacker coach Bobby Babich maintained there is “a true competition” to replace Tremaine Edmunds in the middle of Buffalo’s defense. He did acknowledge the Bills have been taking a longer look at Tyrel Dodson and Terrel Bernard in recent practices, but that Baylon Spector and A.J. Klein are still getting opportunities to show what they can do. Rookie Dorian Williams continues to work at the outside linebacker, where nickel defender Siran Neal ralso eceived some reps on Sunday. Babich said the Bills have not yet looked at using safety Taylor Rapp as a coverage linebacker, but Rapp has experience doing so with the Rams.

Noteworthy

Bills owner Kim Pegula watched practice again from an SUV parked behind the end zone. She made her first appearance at training camp on Monday. … Dave Gettleman, the former Panthers and Giants general manager who mentored Brandon Beane, visited practice. … Christian Benford had seemed to fall behind Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson in the competition to start at cornerback, but the second-year player was back in the first-team rotation Sunday and had a strong showing. Benford’s interception of Kyle Allen was one of the afternoon highlights. … The Bills practice Monday is closed to fans. Training camp concludes with open practices on Wednesday and Thursday before the preseason opener at home Saturday against the Colts.