PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills completed their third training camp practice Friday, working up a sweat in temperatures nearing 90 degrees at St. John Fisher University. Here are some observations.

Allen & Diggs

Offensive co-stars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs say that they have moved past any issues stemming from the end of last season. Their rekindled bromance has shown up on the field during the early part of training camp. They teamed up for the highlight of Friday’s practice [WATCH], when Diggs got behind safety Taylor Rapp during team drills to catch a long touchdown pass. Allen also found Diggs on a number of short and intermediate routes during the session, showing the myriad ways the enigmatic playmaker can be utilized when Diggs and his quarterback are on the same page.

Position battles

It was Baylon Spector’s turn to run with the starters at middle linebacker, after Tyrel Dodson and Terrel Bernard got first-team reps over the first couple days. Spector, drafted in the seventh round out of Clemson in 2022, has been an overlooked candidate in the competition to replace Tremaine Edmunds. He made a nice play breaking up a pass intended for rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. Rookie Dorian Williams has been working at outside linebacker. The Bills continue to rotate cornerbacks, as last year’s first-round pick Kaiir Elam and Dane Jackson practiced with the first team Friday, while top corner Tre’Davious White and Christian Benford ran with the backups.

Photo by James P. McCoy / WIVB

Roster moves

The Bills signed cornerback Kyron Brown prior to practice, and placed Cameron Dantzler on the waived/injured list. Brown, a second-team all-conference player at Akron in 2019, was on the Titans practice squad last season after previously spending time with the Cowboys and Jets. He will wear No. 32. The Bills also are reportedly signing wide receiver Andy Isabella, following his Friday workout, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Isabella ran the 40-yard dash in 4.31 seconds at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine before getting drafted in the second round by the Cardinals.

Special guests

Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame member John Murphy visited camp Friday and appeared in good spirits watching from the sideline. … Former Lt. Governor Bob Duffy palled around with owner Terry Pegula for most of the practice. … The Bills’ newly-installed executive leadership group of John Roth, Kathryn D’Angelo and Josh Dziurlikowski also were on the sideline, spending most of their time with Laura Pegula. … Former Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander has bee observing training camp practices, while his son Mason is working with the equipment staff as ball boy.