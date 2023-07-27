PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills were back on the practice field for day two of training camp at St. John Fisher on Thursday. Both sides of the ball came up with some big plays, there was a lot of shuffling in the lineups, and the battle for starting jobs continued. Here are some observations from camp.

Middle linebacker swap

The Bills have had two practices and two different players have gotten a chance to play with the first team defense. Tyrel Dodson was on the middle day one and Terrell Bernard was with the first-team on Thursday. Rookie Dorian Williams may also get a chance at some point to show what he can do with the starters. Sean said there’s not timetable for naming the starter so I would expect him to take his time before landing on Tremaine Edmunds replacement. Baylon Spector worked with the second-team unit.

Big plays by defense

The Bills’ defense forced three turnovers. Josh Allen’s was looking for his target along the sideline but Jordan Poyer took a great angle and came up with an impressive sliding interception. Cam Lewis came down with an interception in the middle of the field that was tipped by just about everyone in a jersey. Near the end of practice, Allen’s pass went off Kahlil Shakir’s hands and was picked off by Terrel Bernard.

Good day for tight ends

Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid both come up with big plays down the field. In one of them, Allen rolled to his right and found the rookie for a deep completion in 11-on-11. Kincaid continues to have a good start to his first training camp. Later in practice, it was Knox’s turn, Allen rolled out and found the veteran along the sideline for another big chunk of yardage.

Guard/CB battle continues

Rookie second round pick O’Cyrus Torrence spent some time at right guard with the first-team. Ryan Bates was in that spot on the first day and did rotate in during the practice. This position battle is going to be fun to watch all camp. The Bills continue to mix and match at cornerback as well. Christian Benford worked with the starters on day 2 taking over for Dane Jackson who was in that spot on day one. I would expect to see Kaiir Elam to get a chance at some point as well.