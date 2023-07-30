PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills continued training camp following an off day Saturday.

The defense continued their rotation at middle linebacker, cornerback, and right guard. Meanwhile, James Cook, Gabe Davis, and Jordan Poyer provided several highlights on day four. Here are my 4 observations from training camp.

Josh Allen and offense heat up

Day four may have been the offenses’ best performance of training camp so far. Early in practice, Allen threw a perfectly placed ball, hitting Cook in stride in the back of the end zone. Allen ended practice with a deep strike to Davis for a touchdown on the last play of the day. The Bills quarterback also mixed in a long touchdown run. All-in-all, the Bills offense was in rhythm all day.

Middle linebacker rotation

Coach Sean McDermott continues to mix and match with the first team defense. Tyrel Dodson was with the first-team again on Sunday. Dodson played with the starters on day one as well. Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector got the first team reps the other two days. Spector showed his versatility bouncing back and forth from middle linebacker to WILL linebacker with the second team. Rookie Dorian Williams continues to work at WILL.

Big man TD, other defensive highlights

Poyer had an “oh-my” interception. Allen was looking for Stefon Diggs along the right side and Poyer made a great leaping interception. Dane Jackson was with the starters at cornerback. Allen looked for Gabe Davis deep down the left side, Davis had a step, the ball was well placed but at the last second Jackson raised his arm to break up the touchdown. Davis praised Jackson on the way back to the huddle and McDermott jogged out to give Jackson a high-five.

We also had a big man touchdown. Matt Barkley was looking to dump off a pass and it landed in the arms of defensive tackle Poona Ford. The 300 pound bowling ball rumbled down the field toward the end zone with Allen, who was on the sideline, chasing him down, to the delight of the crowd.

Top rookies show progress

It’s only been one week of training camp but it’s hard to say what more Dalton Kincaid could have done. The first round pick has consistently made plays down the field for Josh Allen. O’Cyrus Torrence, the Bills second round pick, is battling for the starting job at right guard and is holding his own.

Early in camp, Ryan Bates was getting most of the first-team reps but Torrence has slowed started to earn time with the starters. It will be interesting to see how the first-year players hold up when the pads go on for the first time Monday.