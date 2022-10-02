BALTIMORE, Md. (WIVB) — The Bills were sleepwalking for most of the first half as the Ravens built a 20-3 lead but they came to life right before halftime and were able to rally in the second half for a big road win. It’s the first time since 2011 that the Bills have trailed by 17 points and rallied to win. Here are my 4 Observations from the Bills 23-20 win:

Defensive masterpiece: I can’t begin to describe how impressed I was with the Bills defensive effort against the #1 scoring offense in the league. The Ravens entered Sunday averaging 33 points per game, led by one of the best quarterbacks in the league and Sean McDermott’s group made them look average. Baltimore scored 2 touchdowns and only one was a legit scoring drive, the other started at the 5 yard line following a turnover. While the Bills offense was scuffling along, the defense kept them in the game until Josh Allen and company could get things on track. The defense is allowing a stingy 14.5 points per game and in they’ve only given up 7 total points in the second half of games this season.

Allen vs. Lamar: The showdown between two elite quarterbacks fell flat. Both players had to deal with rain drops and dropped passes. The QBs had 19 touchdown passes combined entering this game, the most by any quarterback combo entering Week 4. Josh and Lamar each had one touchdown pass and both threw interceptions. Their bigger plays came on the via the run game, 70 yards for Allen and 73 for Jackson. These two MVP candidates will meet in a lot of games during their career and they’ll give us performances we’ll never forget but this wasn’t one of them.

MVPoyer: I can easily argue that Jordan Poyer is the most important player on the Bills defense right now. The safety had a pair of interceptions and now has four in three games. It was his first multi-interception game since college. He missed the Dolphins game and the secondary looked overwhelmed at times. Poyer brings a calming presence that the younger guys rely on. When the Bills needed a play late in the game it was Jordan Poyer who came away with the turnover. Jordan’s a free agent after the season and every time he takes the field his price tag goes up.

Final notes and numbers: I think we’ve all seen enough of Zack Moss up the middle for one yard. This team struggles to run the ball and Moss IS NOT going to be the guy to fix it. I believe Gabe Davis’ ankle injury is really bothering him because there must be a reason he’s been a non-factor. Gabe only has eight catches in three games, that’s just not going to cut it for a No. 2 receiver. Damar Hamlin had eight tackles and has pulled ahead of Jaquan Johnson as Micah Hyde’s replacement. Matt Milano tied a career-high with 13 tackles.