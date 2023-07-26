PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills returned to St. John Fisher for the start of training camp on Wednesday.

Following practice wide receiver Stefon Diggs took a fire extinguisher to a lot of the narratives that surrounded him coming into camp. On the field, it looked like just another day for Diggs and he even hauled in a touchdown from Allen during some red zone drills versus the defense. Here are some other observations from day one of training camp.

Rookie has impressive Day One

It didn’t take first round pick Dalton Kincaid very long to look comfortable in the offense. Josh Allen hooked up with Kincaid for a touchdown during some red zone work against the Bills top defense. After practice Allen said “he is fun to throw to.” During the same drill, he made a nice block on the edge to spring Deonte Harty for a touchdown run.

Offensive line depth chart

No big surprises to open training camp. The starters were:

LT: Dion Dawkins

LG: Connor McGovern

C: Mitch Morse

RG: Ryan Bates

RT: Spencer Brown

Rookie O’Cyrus Torrence did get some first team reps in the red zone and I still expect him to push for the staring job at right guard but for now he’s mostly running with the second team:

LT: David Quessenberry

LG: David Edwards

C: Greg Mancz

RG: O’Cyrus Torrence

RT: Brandon Shell

Position competition

At linebacker and cornerback. There aren’t many starting jobs open this training camp but the biggest question mark is probably at middle linebacker. It’s just one day but right now Tyrel Dodson is getting his chance to win the job. Dodson ran with the starters , he has the most experience in Sean McDermott’s offense so it’s no surprise he’s the leader coming out of the gate. McDermott did say there’s no timetable to name the starter.

Harty flashes

The Bills added several new weapons on offense so it will be interesting which ones are able to carve out roles behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Harty did a little bit of everything on day one and his speed was on full display. He showed a burst during red zone work and found his way to the end zone on a run around the end. Watching him do individual passing drills with the quarterbacks is fun. He’s very quick in small, tight areas.