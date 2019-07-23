4 Players to watch at training camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) Bills training camp is finally here. The team hits the practice field at St . John Fisher College in Pittsford Thursday morning. As usual all eyes will be on franchise quarterback Josh Allen as he enters his sophomore season.

But here is a look at four other players to watch as training camp continues:

There are big expectations surrounding Cole Beasley as camp approaches. Beasley missed some of the preseason workouts so it will be very interesting to see how quickly he can build chemistry with Allen? Timing and precision are crucial to Beasley’s style of play. If the Bills passing is going to improve drastically Beasley need to be “the guy” not just “a guy”.

Dawson Knox has a very good chance to win the starting tight end job during training camp. The Bills drafted Knox in the 3rd round but I’m not sure they believed he would be in this position. Free agent addition Tyler Kroft was injured on the first day OTA’s and his return is still in question. The door is open for Knox and if he wins the starting job, there’s a good chance he never gives it back.

Defensive end Trent Murphy seems to have finally put injuries behind him. Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier says he looks like a different player this season. I believe Murphy will have a huge bounce back season. The Bills gave him a big contract two years ago so I’m sure the front office will have a close eye on his progress.

Ed Oliver was the 9th overall pick in the draft… so you’re darn right there will be a lot of eyes on him. The defensive tackle will take the spot of Kyle Williams on the interior of the defensive line. Everyone loves Oliver’s explosiveness but there are concerns about his size, we’ll get our first look at both in full pads when training camp gets underway on Thursday.