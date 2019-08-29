4 Players to Watch: Bills vs Vikings

The Buffalo Bills made some trade moves on Thursday afternoon. Offensive Lineman Wyatt Teller is headed to the Cleveland Browns, in addition to a 2021 7th round pick. The Bills acquire a 2020 5th round pick, as well as a 2020 6th round pick in the trade.

The Bills drafted Teller in the 5th round of the 2018 draft. Last season he started the final seven games of his rookie year at left guard.