4 Players to Watch: Bills vs Vikings

- Duke Williams was an afterthought in the wide receiver battle two weeks ago but that’s all changed. Williams has 6 catches and a pair of touchdowns in the last two preseason games. Duke offers the Bills something they don’t have with the rest of the receiving group— size. Another solid game should lock up a roster spot.
- Eddie Yarbrough’s chance of making the team has new life. Fellow defensive end Mike Love has been placed on injured reserved ending his season. Yarbrough was battling Love for one off the backup spots at defensive end. If the Bills only keep 4 defensive ends he still has to edge out Darryl Johnson which seems like a long shot but if they go with 5 then Yarbrough would make the cut.
- Will the Bills keep 3 or 4 running backs? The answer likely impacts T.J. Yeldon’s status on the team. Yeldon is sandwiched between a pair of veterans and a rookie. LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore and Devin Singletary are virtual locks to make the roster. Yeldon would be the Bills best pass catching back. In 3 preseason games, he has 5 receptions for 71 yards.
- Christian Wade has captured the imagination of Bills fans. Enjoy it because Thursday is the last time we’ll see Mr. Wade carry the ball in 2019. The rugby star turned NFL running back burst onto the scene when he took his first ever carry 65 yards for a touchdown. Wade will likely get significant playing time in the final preseason game but the best case scenario for him is sticking around on the practice squad as the 11th roster-exempt player. Meaning he can’t play in 2019.