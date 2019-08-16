4 storylines for Bills vs. Panthers

1. LeSean McCoy is expected to make his preseason debut tonight against the Panthers. The Bills running back is looking to put last season’s struggles behind him and prove he’s still got what it takes to be the feature back. McCoy hears the doubters loud and clear and tonight he’ll get the chance to lower the volume of their voices.

2. Cole Beasley looked really good during this week’s practices against the Panthers. Beasley’s chemistry with Josh Allen is still a work in progress but the two made strides this week. Following Wednesday’s practice, Beasley praised Allen’s anticipation and said the ball is getting to him at the right time. We’ll see if the duo can carry that over to the second preseason game.

3. It’s round two of the wide receiver position battle. Isaiah McKenzie played well in his first preseason game and was taking reps with the first team this week in Carolina. He’s currently battling Ray-Ray McCloud and Cam Phillips for a roster spot. Another solid preseason game would go a long way in solidifying McKenzie’s place on the team.

4. The battle for the fourth defensive end spot will resume tonight. Darryl Johnson was making plays all over the field during the first preseason game. Johnson had 3 tackles, a sack, and a pass deflection. Eddie Yarbrough is also fighting for a roster spot and had a sack and a pair of quarterback hits last week. The 3rd player in the competition is Mike Love. Keep an eye on this trio as they try to win the 4th defensive end job.