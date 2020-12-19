4 The Fans: Bills vs. Broncos

(WIVB)– News 4 is getting you ready for the Bills and Broncos game this Saturday!

We have a lot to talk about, as we break down the top 4 things 4 the fans, from last week and as we look ahead to this week.

#1 What this game could mean for the Bills

The Bills could not only clinch a playoff spot but also lock up the division-winning the AFC East this week with a win over the Broncos.

That would mean the Bills would host a playoff game in Orchard Park. That’s something we know was a goal of theirs from the start of the season.

General Manager Brandon Beane made that very clear.

The Bills are now poised to win their first AFC East title since 1995.

#2 Josh Allen

He had another big game last week.

That was a big game for him against the Steelers and a chance to show up in primetime.

He’s getting a lot of attention around the league.

The last time the Bills had a quarterback who showed this much potential, was hall-of-fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Kelly’s wife Jill tweeted this quote from Jim Kelly:

“Josh is going to break every record I have.”

Allen’s already claimed one of those records, against the Steelers he recorded his 35th touchdown this season.

That breaks Jim Kelly’s record of 34 he set back in 1991.

Allen also has a chance to beat Kelly’s passing touchdown record, he needs just six more to do so.

#3 Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is breaking franchise records as well.

He’s now just one catch away from breaking Eric Moulds’ single-season record for most receptions.

Plus he’s just 202 yards away from breaking Moulds’ record for most receiving yards in a single season.

Not to mention along the way Diggs is setting new career highs.



He did that last week against the Steelers, he’s got a new career-best for most receiving yards in a season.

And more is expected to come as the season winds down.

#4 This game is in primetime

This is the team’s third primetime game in a row. This one is a Saturday game.

Another chance for the Bills to shine in the national spotlight.

Fitting it’s on primetime too when they can clinch the division title.

They’ve got one more primetime game left this regular season, next week against the Patriots in Foxboro.