4 The Fans: Bills vs. Jets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–As always Heather and Christy are here to break down what you the fans need to know before every Bills game in our 4 The Fans segment.

It feels good to be back to normal here on Friday getting fans ready for the game on Sunday after a weird couple weeks with a lot of schedule changes.

#1 Bills vs. Jets

The schedule is back on track and that’s exactly what the Bills are looking to do against the Jets, the winless Jets.

They’re the worst team in the league at 0-6, and even though guys won’t admit it, no one wants to be the Jets first win of the season.

The Bills already beat the Jets in the season opener so they’re looking to sweep the series for the first time since 2015.

#2 Bouncing Back

And this is a big game not just because it’s another divisional game, but it’s a chance for the Bills to bounce back after losing the last two games.

Even though the Bills shouldn’t have too much trouble with the Jets, this team has a lot of problems and are at the bottom of pretty much every statistical category but still the Bills have to end this losing skid.

Perfect team to do it against even though we won’t really learn much about the Bills from this game because, lets’ face it, the Jets aren’t much of a measuring stick but it’s still a little confidence booster after that blowout loss to the Titans and that tough loss to the Chiefs on Monday.

The Bills certainly have a lot they want to clean up in this game from those two losses.

#3 Bills Leading AFC East

The Bills are in first place right now in the afc east and are looking to stay there.

They’re in a great spot right now as far as the division is concerned because the Jets haven’t won a game, now the Dolphins are just a game behind at 3-3, the Bills, of course, are at 4-2.

The Patriots are struggling so far this season. They’re in third place in the AFC East, behind the Dolphins at 2-3 on the season after losing to the Broncos last week 18-12 the final in that one.

New England went through a lot of changes this offseason with guys leaving and a lot of players opting out.

Bills Mafia has waited a long time to see the patriots struggle. I know they’re excited to see that. New England plays the 49ers on Sunday while the Dolphins have a bye this week.

#4 Keep Calm Week 7

Those highs and lows are what the Bills are trying to manage right now as a team.

There’s no doubt there are many concerns as far as the defense goes. That side of the ball has struggled all season, they don’t look like what we’re used to seeing.

And then on offense, Josh Allen has to get back to playing the way he was in the first four weeks of the season.

So yes, there are issues they need to clean up, but it’s not time to hit the panic button, it’s Week 7 and they’ve got the Jets coming up.

Perfect time to get on track before the schedule gets even tougher after this week.