4 the Fans Friday: Miami Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s time for this week’s 4 the Fans, our new segment on News 4 at 4 to keep you in the know with the big 4 talking points for the Bills this week, as we look ahead to this week’s game agaInst the Dolphins.

#1 Fans in Miami

This is different from what the Bills experienced in their home opener here in Buffalo where no fans were allowed in the stands. It will be interesting to see the difference.

Safety Jordan Poyer says, “we’re gonna have to pick each other up, find the groove within ourselves, and find it within each other to come out and execute and play well.”

#2 Bills fans traveling to Miami

This is an away game a lot of Bills fans typically show up to but the Erie County Executive is warning against that this year.

#3 Facing familiar faces

You’re going to see some familiar faces when the Bills take on the Dolphins in Miami. The biggest one being QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. He’s going to get the start once again for the Dolphins.

And then there’s also former Bills DE Shaq Lawson. He spent the first four seasons of his career here with the Bills, but then signed with the Dolphins in Miami.

Talking to some players they’re really excited to face their former teammate.

#4 Building off momentum from Week 1

It would be huge if the Bills could start 2-0 this season especially with how tough their schedule is this year.

They’ve got the defending Super Bowl champs on a Thursday night.

Remember you can watch the game right here on Channel 4. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.