1- Frustrating day on offense. Cole Beasley slammed his helmet as he left the field following a failed 3rd down conversion in the 4th quarter, that was summed up most of the Bills day. The Dolphins have one of the worst defenses in the league, entering the game Miami had played 4 teams who are playoff contenders and each put up big points--- Ravens, Patriots, Cowboys, and Chargers averaged 40 points per game against the Dolphins. The Bills offense was “good enough” but there’s still plenty of room for growth.

2- Two drives were the difference. The Dolphins had a 14-9 lead and opened the 2nd half with a drive that lasted 10 minutes but ended on a Tre’Davious White interception at the 2 yard line. The Bills offense responded with a 98-yard touchdown drive that ended with a TD pass from Allen to John Brown. The Bills QB made several nice throws on the drive including a perfectly placed ball to Duke Williams for a 23 yard gain on 3rd down. The outcome of those two long drives were the difference in the Bills escaping with a win and gifting the Dolphins their first win.