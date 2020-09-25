4 The Fans: Rams vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s time for this week’s 4 The Fans.

We’re keeping you in the know with the big four talking points for the Bills this week as we look ahead to this week’s game against the Rams in Buffalo.

#1 Josh Allen

He showed up big in week 2 on and off the field.

Another career game. He threw for 417 yards and 4 touchdowns against the Dolphins, and because of that, Allen was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

He also is donating his time outside of football. Allen facetimed this week with a 7-year-old boy in Western New York battling Leukemia.

We also talked to josh about his the Bills relationship with Make-A-Wish.

He says he knows how important it is to use his role on the team to do good in our community.

#2 Facing Rams CB Jalen Ramsey

When we’re talking about big improvements for Josh Allen on the field in week 2, part of the matchup this weekend will bring that full circle.

There have been a lot of doubters of Josh Allen over the years, and that includes one of his opponents this week, Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

If that name sounds familiar it should from a few years ago.

Ramsey likes to run his mouth and he went on a spree of name-calling many different players a few years ago.

Josh Allen was one of them.

In 2018 during Allen’s rookie season, Ramsey, when he was with Jacksonville, called Allen “trash” in a GQ interview.

Now they face each other again, Of course, Allen brushed off those comments when talking to him this week, but deep down you gotta think it might fuel him even if he doesn’t want to admit it.

#3 Rookie TE Reggie Gilliam’s first career TD

Really cool moment from last week!

In case you missed it rookie TE Reggie Gilliam caught his first career NFL touchdown.

If you like underdog stories this one is for you!

Gilliam was a walk on at Toledo and signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent and still made it on the roster even after all of the uncertainty with COVID and not having that time to impress coaches with preseason games.

We had a chance to talk to his parents Linda and Reginald Gilliam about that moment.

#4 Still no fans allowed in the stands

The game this week is in Buffalo, and still, no fans are allowed in the stands.

But we’re learning this week plans are in the works to possibly get fans in the stands sometime soon.

The Bills confirmed they were observing how Miami went about having fans in the stands at their opener last week.



So it looks like we could, could see Bills Mafia back in a limited capacity this season but nothing as of right now.

We also asked fans on social media what they think. We got a lot of responses of people saying they want to see some fans safely allowed into the stadium.

And that’s this weeks 4 The Fans!