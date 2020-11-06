4 the Fans: Seahawks vs. Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s time for this Weeks 4 the Fans as we break down the big four talking points for the Bills this weekend.

If you’re not too much of an in the weeds person, this segment is for you.

#1 Bills Going 7-2

The Bills have a big opportunity this weekend to improve their record to one the team hasn’t seen in many years.

If the Bills win this weekend, the team would improve to a 7-2 record.

The team hasn’t had that record since 1993!

What would that mean for the team?

It would be huge. They’re coming off a big win over the Patriots last week.

Now they face the best team in the NFC, and this would be such a statement game.

Under Sean McDermott, the Bills have struggled against playoff teams, so beating a team like the Seahawks would say a lot.

This will be a tough challenge for the Bills and that brings us to our second talking point.

#2 Facing Russell Wilson

The Bills are facing the Seahawks and Quarterback Russell Wilson this weekend.

He’s a frontrunner for league MVP.

What is it going to take to stop him?

It’s going to take all hands on deck really. It’s tough because the Bills are dealing with a bunch of injuries right now, but he is playing insane right now.

He’s got 26 touchdown passes so far. That’s the second-best ever for a quarterback in NFL history through 8 weeks of a season.

They score just over 34 points per game, that’s the most in the NFL.

So the Bills are going to have their hands full.

It’s a good thing the Seahawks defense has struggled too. We might see a high scoring game in this one.

#3 Dawson Knox

Our third talking point, the Bills announced TE Dawson Knox has been taken off the COVID list.

He was the first player to test positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago and he missed the last two weeks because of it.

This is big to flush that out of the organization. The Bills have done a great job of limiting the spread of coronavirus.

He’s the only player to test positive during the regular season for them.

They had to put a couple other tight ends on the COVID-19 list because they came in close contact with Knox, so they’re back. Obviously great to see him recover.

As far as the game goes, he is listed as questionable not because of any lingering effects from COVID but because of a calf injury.

#4 Pete Carroll

Our last talking point 4 the Fans, the Seahawks head coach is no stranger to Buffalo.

He has a big connection to the Bills.

Yeah Pete carroll actually got his NFL coaching start with the Bills back in 1984.

He was a defensive backs coach.

Carroll then went on to coach the Vikings, Jets, 49ers and Patriots before landing in Seattle.

He’s been there for the past 10 years.

There’s always a Buffalo connection it seems.

And that’s this week’s 4 the Fans!