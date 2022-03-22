BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oishei Children’s Hospital received a major donation Tuesday from the sales of a popular toy at Wegmans.

Fisher-Price partnered with the Buffalo Bills last September for Little People “Let’s Go Buffalo!” figure sets. The sets were flying off Wegmans’ shelves with lines out the door. In fact, the sets sold out at all available locations within hours of launching.

The figures feature quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott and members of Bills Mafia.

Tuesday morning, leaders from Fisher-Price, Wegmans, and even Coach McDermott, himself, presented a $700,000 check to the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which provides support to Oishei Children’s Hospital — ensuring access to high-quality healthcare for the moms, kids, and babies of Western New York.

“The amount of teamwork that has gone into producing this, and then to see the revenue poured right back into the children’s hospital, I think really says a lot about our fans and says a lot about the people of Western New York overall as a community,” McDermott said.

Photo Courtesy: Kadrie Lamin, Mattel, Inc.

“Being in the hospital is a very scary thing for both kids and families, and it’s things like this that make [children in the hospital] say things like, ‘Can I sleep over tonight?’ Most kids obviously wouldn’t want to think about that but it’s because of all of your support that we’ve been able to make the experience in the hospital less traumatic and very healing,” said Dr. Stephen Turkovich, the Chief Medical Officer at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Turkovich went on to thank everyone who played a role in making this donation possible.