BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills’ depth at cornerback took another hit as Dane Jackson (foot) was officially ruled out for Sunday night’s matchup against the Giants, and rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid will miss a game for the first time this season as he recovers from a concussion.

Jackson and Kincaid were listed as questionable earlier in the week. Tight end Dawson Knox, who was questionable with a wrist injury, will suit up for Buffalo. Healthy scratches include safety Damar Hamlin, linebacker A.J. Klein and offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Alec Anderson.

Klein was signed off the practice squad this week after starter Matt Milano (lower right leg) was placed on injured reserve.

Returning to the lineup for Buffalo are defensive end Greg Rousseau (foot) and cornerback Christian Benford (shoulder), who were sidelined for last Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars in London.

For the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley is listed as active after missing three weeks with an ankle injury.

Barkley, who has two of the Giants five offensive touchdowns this season, has been sidelined since helping New York overcome a 20-0 deficit in a 31-28 win over Arizona in Week 2. The Giants (1-4) have lost three straight since and feature one of the NFL’s least productive offenses, and have yet to score an offensive touchdown in the first half this season.

Barkley’s return offsets New York missing starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who sustained a neck injury last week.

Backup Tyrod Taylor will make his first start since December 2021, when he was playing for Houston. Taylor faces his former team in Buffalo, where he went 22-20 from 2015-17. He is 4-5-1 since.

See the full list of inactive players on both teams below:

Bills inactives

S Damar Hamlin

CB Dane Jackson

LB A.J. Klein

OL Germain Ifedi

OL Alec Anderson

TE Dalton Kincaid

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones

S Bobby McCain

S Gervarrius Owens

C John Michael Schmitz

T Matt Peart

T Andrew Thomas

DL D.J. Davidson