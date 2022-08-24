BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills fans are already looking forward to cheering on the team this year. For fans are looking to go to away games this season, AAA has some affordable ways to do it.

The Bills kick off the season taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football on September 8.

Elizabeth Carey from AAA said it’s not too late to plan a trip to watch the team in person.

“Since it’s the opening game, a lot of people wanting to be there, traveling across the country. There’s still some flights available if you can get your hands on tickets they start at about $350 round trip and go up from there,” she said.

There are tickets to the game available for AAA members for under $200.

Carey said across the board people are interested in traveling for away games this year.

“This is something we see, this pent-up demand for travel and people really excited about the Bills season so they’re combining the two and cheering on the team on the road.”

For the November 6 game against the New York Jets, AAA is offering a group trip for $319. It includes roundtrip motorcoach transportation to MetLife Stadium, a mezzanine game ticket, and lunch.

“It’s a motorcoach trip, that way you don’t have to deal with any flight disruptions or anything like that. We’re gonna get you to the Meadowlands and back in about 24 hours so you don’t even need a hotel. Transportation from Buffalo Rochester, and Syracuse to the game against the Jets and then transportation back it includes lunch and more. So it’s a nice option for fans who definitely want to get there and it doesn’t take up too much of your time to do it.”

For fans planning to fly to away games this year, Carey suggests traveling a day or two in advance to make sure flight delays don’t cause you to miss the game.

There are still plenty of spots available for the November group trip and anybody who’s interested can visit any AAA location, go online or call (800)-937-1222.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.