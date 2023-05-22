BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — AAA is offering a group trip to the Buffalo Bills game in London in October, the travel company said Monday.
The trip runs from October 5-10, with the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8.
The trip includes a round trip shuttle from Amherst to Toronto Pearson Airport, non-stop flights, four nights at London’s Copthorne Tara Hotel London Kensington, a half-day London city tour, a half-day Windsor city tour, tickets to the game, a pre-game dinner cruise the night before the game and other benefits.
The cost is $3,999 for double occupancy or $4,699 for single occupancy. AAA says that more of half of the spots have been booked, so you need to act fast.
Reservations can be made by calling 800-937-1222 or by clicking here.
